For many people from Lake Havasu City, admiring the stately saguaros growing in the wild is one feature that takes the sting out of the long, tedious drive to Phoenix. After crossing the Bill Williams Bridge, the saguaros begin to appear. The nearer to Phoenix one drives, the more towering saguaros one will see.
But locally, the immediate concern is the saguaros growing in the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge. That’s because experts will visit the refuge Feb. 28 to perform a saguaro census. The most recent census was taken in 2011.
Staff from Saguaro National Park in Tucson will conduct the saguaro survey. The next day, on Feb. 29, the experts will be on hand for Saguaro Day at the Bill Williams Refuge. The free event is 9 a.m to noon. It is suggested that guests bring a hat, sunscreen, binoculars, walking shoes and water.
Jude Gilford, vice president of the all-volunteer Friends of the Refuges, said members of that group will help maximize the guests’ experience.
“We will learn some saguaro natural history, take a guided nature walk and get to know Arizona’s invasive species,” she said. “You can also try your luck at estimating cactus height using a clinometer.”
A clinometer is a tool that is used to measure the height of tall things that you can’t possibly reach to the top of such as flag poles, buildings, trees – and saguaros.
The cactus count
The Bill Williams Refuge lies at the point where the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts meet. It is at the northernmost edge of the saguaro’s range. The cacti are a unique feature of the landscape that provides habitat and food for everything from elf owls to white winged doves to javelina.
Emilie Seavey is a federal biologist. From her post at the Bill Williams Refuge, she said the biggest threat to the region’s saguaros isn’t insects, disease or animal damage.
“It’s poaching. People come in and steal the younger saguaros,” she said of the illegal practice.
The Feb. 28 survey will encompass one plot of land about the size of eight football fields. Seavey said that’s not the end of it. Surveys will continue for the next five years in different areas of the refuge.
She credited wildlife with helping to propagate the saguaros.
“Winged animals eat the cactus seeds, then poo them out. This usually happens when they perch on a tree. We call these ‘nurse trees’ because the saguaro grows protected in the shadow of it. At the refuge, the nurse trees are mostly palo verde or creosote trees,” Seavey said.
The Saguaro National Park census team will be scouring the survey plot for juvenile saguaros as well as measuring the giant cacti.
In the 2011 cactus survey, a small team surveyed for saguaros at five separate locations at the refuge, covering approximately 260 acres of desert upland habitat.
“A total of 114 individuals were counted, 85% of which were considered old or mature,” Seavey said. “The smallest saguaro recorded was 8.8 inches tall, while the tallest clocked in at 29.5 feet.”
