The Lake Havasu City Council will hold an executive session today followed by its regular meeting inside the Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be open to the public to attend in person at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The regular meeting will also be available live on Channel 4, and streaming online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Public comments and input on public hearing items may be delivered in person at the meeting, and can also be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. If emailed, please include your name and address, as well as the meeting date and agenda item number if applicable.
Positional Analysis
The City Council heard a presentation about the final positional analysis report at its first meeting this month, but the report itself was not available to councilmembers until the meeting started. In order to discuss the results of the long-awaited study in more depth, it will be brought back before the council in the executive session, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the executive session is being used to allow the council to freely discuss personnel issues. Any direction given or action taken as a result of those conversations would take place in a public hearing during the regular meeting.
Also on the regular meeting agenda is a public hearing to ratify the statement of work with Camptra Technologies to help implement the positional analysis changes into the city’s payroll system. Sheehy said the city has worked with Camptra on other aspects of implementation as Havasu has switched over the to the Oracle system.
Renew lease with State Land
As part of the consent agenda, the council will vote on renewing the city’s commercial lease of a portion of Arizona State Land situated between Rotary Park and Body Beach.
The lease agreement officially expired in March, but Sheehy said it was not immediately renewed because the state was focused on issues involving the emerging pandemic. Instead, the city and State Land have been operating under an informal understanding that the terms of the lease would continue until they could be officially renewed.
“There was no sense of urgency on the state’s behalf, and no concern on behalf of the taxpayers of Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “So the existing lease that expired continued on until we were able to do this action.”
Once signed, the new lease will run through March 8, 2030.
Transit plan
Lake Havasu City continues to move forward with plans to start up a new public transportation system.
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will vote on adopting the Lake Havasu City Transit Title VI Plan and Implementation Program. Sheehy said the planning document is needed in order for the city to obtain federal grant money for the transit system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.