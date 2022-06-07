A Republican poll this week showed that Arizona gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon may be trailing behind fellow candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. But with the state’s primary election still six weeks away, anything can happen.
The June poll, published by Data Orbital on Monday, surveyed 550 Republican voters in Arizona as to their choice for the state’s next governor. The results showed frontrunner and Trump endorsed Lake leading the poll by 27.4%, with Robson trailing at 23.3%, and Salmon with 12% of the vote. Although Lake’s lead may be certain, that lead has diminished since a previous May poll by Data Orbital, in which she received 30% of the vote. By contrast, support for Salmon increased by 2% since last month. With 31% of respondents listed as “undecided,” the gubernatorial campaign is still surging throughout Mohave County and the rest of Arizona.
Former U.S. Congressman Salmon appeared in Havasu on Tuesday, where he greeted supporters at meetings of the Lake Havasu City Republican Men’s and Women’s Clubs in the ballroom of Shugrue’s Restaurant, on McCulloch Boulevard.
The value of experience
“People ask me all the time, how are you different from the other candidates,” Salmon said Tuesday. “The difference is that I can prove that what I’m telling you is what I’m going to do. How can I prove it? Because I’ve never broken my word, ever. Promises made, promises kept: That is my life.”
Salmon served on the Arizona state senate from 1991 to 1995, and was chairman of the Arizona GOP from 2005 to 2007. While serving as the GOP’s chairman in Arizona, he represented the state’s First congressional district in the U.S. Congress from 1995-2001, and then represented Arizona’s Fifth district from 2013 to 2017. Through a collective 14 years of public service, Salmon met with high approval ratings from the NRS, Focus on the Family and the National Right to Life.
At the meeting, Salmon said there was a difference between promising to address the political concerns of constituents while campaigning for office, and knowing how to do so once elected.
“Every one of us knows that we’ve got to do something about the border. Every one of us knows we’ve got to fix the schools and fix the economy … but when you actually get down into the details - and (less experienced candidates) are really good at talking points - but they have no details whatsoever and how to get there, because they don’t know there’s a difference between knowing what to do and saying what to do. There’s a difference between actually keeping your word and making campaign promises.”
Salmon said the Arizona governorship may be not only the most important job in the state, but among the 50 “most important” jobs in the country.
A stance on the border
Salmon favors the political philosophy of Ronald Reagan, who once said that the best government is that which governs least. And Salmon says the value of his experience has taught him that to solve problems statewide, he will need to rely on local governments throughout the state to address their specific needs.
Blanket solutions, Salmon said, rarely improve the lives of the governed.
Salmon’s candidacy has been endorsed by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), as well as U.S. Congressmen Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5) and Jim Jordan (R-OH-4). Among his supporters in Western Arizona are Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould, among others.
“I’ll put my record against anybody in this race, even the ones that know the great talking points. I think that Arizona needs somebody that is results-driven, and has the background to prove that they can get it done.”
Salmon said on Tuesday that if elected as governor, one of his first acts would be to declare a state of emergency at Arizona’s southern border to address drug and human trafficking organized by Latin American cartel organizations. He said that he also intended to call the state’s legislature into a special session, in which he would ask state representatives to designate the cartels as terrorist organizations.
Additionally, he said he intended to ask legislators to enhance Arizona trespassing laws - a reflection of similar recent efforts made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Salmon also said that he would seek $200 million, 70% of which would be used to secure Arizona’s southern border with the addition of 1,200 National Guardsmen. The remaining 30% would be given to Arizona sheriff’s departments and county attorneys’ offices to aid in the arrest and prosecution of drug- and human traffickers statewide.
“And finally, the bill for that $200 million - I’m going to send it to Joe Biden,” Salmon said.
On the water
After the meeting, Salmon spoke with Today’s News-Herald on an issue much closer to Lake Havasu City residents.
The Colorado River remains one of the most important issues in Mohave County, as well as Lake Havasu City. A pending water deal, now under review by the U.S. Department of the Interior, could result in the diversion of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water rights from farmland in Cibola to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. If the deal is approved, county leaders have said they fear possible future deals may follow, depriving Colorado River communities of its most valuable resource, to the benefit of Central Arizona.
“We need to develop a system which gives local communities much more control over their water,” Salmon said. “A lot of constituencies in Arizona depend on water. But I think (as governor) I would have to defer to local officials.”
Salmon has previously discussed the issue at length with Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who has led efforts in the county to safeguard Colorado River water rights from what county officials have deemed an unfair encroachment by Central Arizona communities. But when it comes to water, the topic may be too complicated for an easy solution.
“In Kingman, the issue with their aquifers isn’t the same as the county’s issue with the Colorado River,” Salmon said. “It’s not just one water issue … it’s about 20-25 water issues, and the entire state is dealing with more than 20 years of drought. But solutions to those issues will differ community by community. We have to make sure that whatever we do is fair, reasonable, and people in rural parts of the state should have more say over water issues in their community.”
