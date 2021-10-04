Lake Havasu City was visited by a couple more conservative candidates up for statewide election in 2022, including a Republican vying for one of the highest profile statewide elections in 2022 – Arizona Governor.
GOP Governor candidate Matt Salmon returned to Havasu Monday, where he was the keynote speaker at the London Bridge Republican Women’s monthly meeting at Shugrue’s. Salmon was proceeded by recently retired Arizona Supreme Court and Attorney General candidate Andrew Gould. After introducing themselves to the voters in Havasu, both Gould and Salmon talked about why they are running and what their priorities would be if elected, before fielding some questions from the crowd.
The governorship, along with Mark Kelly’s seat in the U.S. Senate, are the two most high profile positions up for election in 2022. A total of 43 people have filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State indicating their interest in running for governor next year – including 19 Republicans – while 23 people have filed to run for U.S. Senate.
Salmon’s political career started in the Arizona Senate in the early ‘90s before he served two stints representing the Mesa area in the U.S. House of Representatives – one from 1995 to 2001, and the other from 2013 to 2017. Salmon also ran for Arizona Governor in 2002, and won the Republican nomination, but he was narrowly defeated by then-Arizona Attorney General Janet Napolitano in the General Election by less than 1% of the vote.
On Monday Salmon briefly reiterated several accomplishments while in Congress including voting to impeach Bill Clinton and passing completely balanced budgets in three straight years during his first stint, and fighting abortion, universal healthcare, and becoming a founding member of the Freedom Caucus during his final two terms.
Salmon said his top priority if elected governor would be to oppose what he called overreach by the federal government. He also said immigration would be a major focus and said if elected his first press conference would announce that Arizona will build its own border wall. Salmon also said law enforcement would be a big focus, specifically protecting qualified immunity, resisting the creation of citizen review panels, and taking away a city’s state shared revenue if it votes to defund the police. He also said he would push to make elections secure, said he would outlaw any vaccine mandates in the state, and promised to ban critical race theory in schools.
Gould, a former Arizona Supreme Court Justice, is one of five Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for Attorney General, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Gould said he feels that the Attorney General is perhaps the most important position in state government these days because most laws seem to end up in the courts.
Gould said his top issues include securing the boarder and limiting immigration into the state and touted his experience taking on criminal cartels in the past. He also said election integrity would be a major focus, specifically fighting against any attempt at federal election laws or oversight. Gould said he is also concerned about education, claiming that kids are now taught to hate America in school. He said he is the best Republican for the job due to his vast legal experience.
Salmon is scheduled to be back at Shugrue’s today, this time speaking to the Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club starting at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.