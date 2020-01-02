A Celebration of Life for Jim Salscheider will be held at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The event will include a 21 Gun Salute by the Marine Corps League at 2 p.m. The celebration will follow.
All are welcome who wish to celebrate Salscheider’s life and legacy. Salscheider was the former Lake Havasu Marine Association president.
He was also an advocate for Havasu’s waterways and instrumental in programs that protected Arizona from invasive aquatic species.
He passed away after complications following a stroke. He was 76 years old.
