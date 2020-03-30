Today is both the one-year and the two-year anniversary of wildfires at Body Beach.
On this date last year, a fire that was later determined to be human caused started in the morning near Body Beach and spread quickly through the plentiful salt cedars in the area, aided by 25 mph winds, to engulf about 80 acres of coast stretching south to the Lake Havasu Water Safety Center. The fire was mostly on State Trust Land with some parts of Bureau of Land Management property also burned. That fire in 2019 was exactly a year to the day after a fire on March 31, 2018 that burned about 6.5 acres in the same area. The cause of the 2018 fire was never determined.
On Monday, there were several personal watercrafts and sunbathers lining the sands of Body Beach, but there weren’t any signs of anyone planning to stay longer than the afternoon.
But that doesn’t mean Body Beach is suddenly immune to fires, nor is it the only area around Lake Havasu City that is a fire risk.
Just this fall, firefighters responded to a pair of wildfires less than a week apart that occurred between Lake Havasu State Park and Mesquite Bay.
What do those two areas have in common?
Salt cedars.
The invasive plant, also known as Tamarisk, is plentiful around Lake Havasu, difficult to remove, and it burns quickly.
“We live in a desert area and we have dry debris and plant material -- including the salt cedars -- that can spark fires and cause them to be more impactful than in other desolate areas,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
After the second fire in October, Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Manager Richard Meyers told Today’s News-Herald that the refuge was hoping to take advantage of the fire to do some reforesting work to help restore native vegetation in the area.
Camping
After both Body Beach fires, the city organized efforts to clean up the area with permission from State Trust Land. In 2018, Lake Havasu City cleaned up burned and existing vegetation, garbage, and other hazardous materials from about three to four acres of land then-City Maintenance Services Manager Mark Clark told Today’s News-Herald at the time. Knudson said the 2019 cleanup effort was much larger in scope, just like the fire was.
“It was an enormous effort to clean that area of trash and debris,” Knudson said.
Although it’s a little uncanny that two fires started in the same place on the same date, Body Beach seems to be a little bit fire prone. A pair of smaller fires were also reported near Body Beach within that same 12-month span. There was a fire on April 17, 2018 caused by fireworks and another, on Dec. 19, 2018, reportedly began due to a homeless man using candles in his tent.
Part of the issue, especially with the fires in 2018, seemed to be with the amount of illegal camping in the area. According to numbers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department cited in Today’s News-Herald after the 2019 fire, the department made 62 arrests for illegal camping in the city limits in 2018 -- though not all of those arrests occurred at Body Beach. Through the first three months of 2019 only 15 such arrests were made.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray said in an email that there have been issues with illegal camping in the area in the past, but noted that officers have been conducting regular patrols in that area and take enforcement action when necessary.
“Individuals are told where they can camp legally, advised of local programs that can provide assistance, and usually move along,” Gray said. “If they are contacted for continuing to violate the city ordinance, they have been cited.”
