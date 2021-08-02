Summer break is officially over for the students of Lake Havasu City.
According to district officials on Monday morning 5,584 students reported for the first day of classes at Lake Havasu Unified School District, 98 more students than the district was expecting for the start of the new school year. 1,933 of those students attended Lake Havasu High School, 902 students went to Thunderbolt and the remaining 2,749 students attended one of the six elementary schools.
According to the district, the reason for the nearly 100 extra students is same day registration. The Havasu school district allows parents to arrive at school on the first day and still register their students for class if they haven’t done so already.
Last year on the first day, LHUSD reported a total of 5,275 students, 309 less than this year’s first day attendance count.
For administrators at LHUSD this first day of the school year felt a little more special given all the challenges the past two years have presented for the world of education.
“The beginning of the school year is always an exciting time, and the first day this year, I believe, is extra special,” LHHS principal Scott Becker said. “Looking out over our beautiful campus this morning, I was excited to see teenagers interacting with one another, and you could feel their excitement of being back in school with all their classmates.”
