Holding one of the most important positions for Southwest Chowderfest is Lisa Krueger, president and CEO of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
As a chowder aficionado, donning the title of home chef judge last year brought delight to Krueger and her taste buds.
The deciding factor to become a judge led Krueger back to the Chamber, which she describes her participation as being her organization’s way of developing “community promotion.” Although Krueger is not a member of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City, she regards the group as having a mission of providing women and girls with educational opportunities.
“As a woman in a leadership position, it’s important for me to make sure that women in the workforce, women in life, women that have obstacles pop up and get in the way of their success, that there is an organization that focuses its efforts on making opportunities better,” Krueger said of the local nonprofit organization.
Fusing her leadership expertise with her judging duties opened Krueger’s mind to the many possible ways to create chowder. After participating in last year’s inaugural food festival, Krueger discovered just how unique chowders can be prepared.
From shrimp and fish to Southwest seasonings, Krueger sampled a flavorful selection of the rich soups.
What made it somewhat challenging for Krueger was the judges’ main duty of choosing a winner. With the homecooked chowders presented to the group of judges in an anonymous fashion, Krueger says that numbers were assigned to each participating soup.
After consuming the samples, scores were given to each number by the judges, which were then tallied up to select the primary winner. The popularity of the event spanned from participants to those attending, the latter of whom Krueger says supported Chowderfest in a large manner.
“I know, last year, they ran out of food. Some of their craft brewers also ran out of product to sample,” Krueger described. “When you run out of stuff, I think that’s a really good sign that you had a successful event.”
With the second annual event fast approaching, Krueger expects an even larger and more improved festival for all who attend.
“I’m super excited to be invited back to do it again this year,” Krueger said. “Not just because it’s a way for me to support the community, but because it’s really good food!”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
