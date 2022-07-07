Two Bakersfield residents were arrested at a Needles motel early Wednesday morning, after they were allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, three children were found in the couples’ motel room at the time of their arrest.
Daryl Ballard, 30, and Jennifer Ballard, 29, were reportedly found in the motel’s parking lot, after witnesses said Ballard appeared to be acting erratically at the location.
Both suspects were arrested at the scene on felony charges of child endangerment, and transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail. As of Thursday, both remained in custody at the facility on $100,000 bail while awaiting a court hearing.
The couple’s three children were transferred to the custody of California Children and Family Services.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.