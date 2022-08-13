San Bernardino County voters will decide in November whether to explore secession from California.
Meanwhile, California state leaders are pushing back against the November ballot measure, and the proposal’s main backer says voters are ready to make the move — and he says he has the survey data to prove it.
San Bernardino County has a population of more than 2 million, and at more than 20,000 square miles, is the largest county in the continental United States, stretching from the Colorado River to an area just east of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
California State Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-Colton, and Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez, D-Pomona, expressed their “shock” and disappointment in a letter to the San Bernardino County Supervisors this week after supervisors gave their final vote to place the measure on the ballot. The measure would allow the county to assess ways to get its “fair share of state funding,” including potentially seceding from California.
The legislators wrote that they were “shocked with the reasoning behind this initiative, concerned about the cost to taxpayers to essentially ask local officials to do their jobs, and disappointed in the narrative being created regarding our community.
“Your action today to put this question, with unclear outcomes, on the ballot for San Bernardino County voters begs the question of why are we spending public resources to put this before voters in the first place?” they wrote. “Public resources, including staff time being paid for with taxpayer dollars, are being used to not only draft this item but to put it on the ballot in November.”
The lawmakers also said the proposal “disregards the work being done every day to bring more resources to San Bernardino County,” emphasizing that together they brought $65 million this year to the Inland Empire.
The Board of Supervisors first green-lit the measure last week in the first step to adding it to the ballot. Tuesday’s meeting marked the second final vote on the matter.
If voters back the measure and if the Board of Supervisors decided to secede from the state, they would still need approval from the U.S. Congress and the California Legislature to do so.
Sheriff Shannon Dicus voiced support for the measure during Tuesday’s meeting, saying that county resources have been stressed because of a 2011 state realignment law aimed at reducing over-populated state prisons by shuttling them back to county jails.
Board Chairman Curt Hagman called the possibility of seceding from California and creating or joining a neighboring state a “distant last resort,” while emphasizing the need for a study to “allow the county to glean data that will help us develop more effective strategies for securing the appropriate return on our tax dollars.”
“This possible option would be very difficult to achieve, and all five supervisors truly love calling California our home,” he said in the statement. “However, none of us are willing to stop short of doing everything we can to ensure that the dollars we send to the state are put to work addressing our most pressing needs, such as increasing public safety, eliminating homelessness, spurring job creation and economic development, and providing quality roads and other infrastructure.
Backer says poll shows majority approval by voters
“I think it’s going to be a super-majority,” real estate developer Jeff Burum said of the expected Nov. 8 vote on a ballot measure that would authorize the Board of Supervisors to investigate steps up to and including secession from the state as a means to improve the county’s revenue stream.
If the election were held today, Burum said, his survey shows that 53% of respondents would vote for secession. Experts, however, caution against reading too much into early polling.
“I don’t care if people think we can secede or not. That was never the point of this,” said Burum, who brought the secession idea to the Board of Supervisors in late July. “It’s time for us to stand up and get our fair share.”
Some supervisors have said repeatedly they are not in favor of actual secession, but the discussion attracted support from the mayors of Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Rialto and Upland. The county sheriff and district attorney also weighed in, saying Tuesday, Aug. 9, they believe the county has been deprived of needed state resources.
To see if voters agree, Burum hired Wallin Opinion Research, which has offices in Washington, D.C. and Irvine. Between July 27 and July 31, the firm surveyed 400 San Bernardino County residents by phone and email, according to a memo prepared by the research firm.
The memo said the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%, due to the small number of people surveyed. So experts are dubious about the survey’s conclusions.
“Single results from small surveys conducted by or transmitted by advocates should always be treated with caution,” Andrew Sinclair, an assistant professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, wrote in an email. “While interesting, this alone is not a strong piece of evidence about public attitudes towards this proposal.”
Marcia Godwin, a professor of public administration at University of La Verne, agreed.
“At best, this is an early snapshot or initial reaction,” she wrote in an email.
Burum said he welcomes the criticism.
“The more they run negative about it, the more that it’ll pass,” he said. “People will see they’re trying to be manipulated. ... Look at who is trying to stop you from getting your fair share, and why.”
Burum has a complicated relationship with San Bernardino County government. He’s won $167 million in settlements in lawsuits against the county since 2006, related to the Colonies real estate developments in Upland. But he said he’s got a much bigger bone to pick with Sacramento.
“It’s a shame that it’s gotten to this point,” he said. “ California, its culture, its diversity, its environment ... it’s the best in the country.”
Since it was formed in 1850, there have been at least 220 attempts to subdivide the state, according to the California State Library.
