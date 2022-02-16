A Needles resident was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation this week after reporting an allegedly unfounded bomb threat at a local elementary school.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Vista Colorado Elementary School at about noon on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a bomb threat. Needles schools were immediately put on lockdown, the department said this week, as deputies conducted a search of the area.
Deputies found no evidence of a bomb or suspicious items, and determined the school to be safe. After about 15 minutes, students returned to their normal class schedules without incident.
The reporting party was found in the area, and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
