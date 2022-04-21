A Needles man was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault after a traffic incident, during which San Bernardino County investigators say he acted with deadly force against another motorist.
Jon Bantleon, 62, was taken into custody in Needles, and transported to San Bernardino’s Colorado River Station Jail for booking. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies later discovered that Bantleon was also in violation of California sex offender probation.
As of Thursday, Bantleon remained in custody on $50,000 bond, as he awaits a court hearing in the case.
— Today’s News-Herald
