A California man was arrested this week after he was allegedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Needles.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Covina resident Matthew Smith was driving on Needles Highway on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials allegedly learned that Smith’s vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Las Vegas during a residential burglary, and deputies stopped Smith with guns drawn.
Smith was taken into custody at the scene, and information provided to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by deputies may have helped Las Vegas investigators to identify Smith as a suspect in their burglary investigation.
Investigators allegedly learned that Smith was a registered sex offender, who was serving felony probation in Los Angeles County. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Smith violated his probation in May 2019, when he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.
As of this week, Smith remained in custody at San Bernardino County’s High Desert Detention Center, in San Bernardino, under $50,000 bond.
