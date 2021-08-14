NEEDLES – Two homeless people were hospitalized and one was arrested this week, after an alleged assailant attacked the victims with a baseball bat.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting welfare checks on homeless residents in Needles on Wednesday, and found one of the victims suffering from a severe head wound. Shortly after deputies encountered the first victim, a second victim was found, also suffering from a severe head injury. Both attacks happened within one block of each other, investigators said on Friday.
Investigators allegedly learned that Needles resident Sammy Mills, 40, who was also identified as homeless, used a bat and a stick in both offenses.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Mills was soon found in a Needles residence, and arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. As of Friday, Mills remained in custody at Needles Jail on $50,000, pending an initial court hearing.
Deputies say no motive in the attacks has yet been discovered. No similar attacks have been reported in Needles within the past 12 months, deputies said on Friday.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, and readers with any information in the incident are asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at 760-326-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.