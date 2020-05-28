A San Diego man was arrested this month after police allegedly saw him racing another vehicle in the area of North McCulloch Boulevard
On May 16, police say the two vehicles were traveling at high speed on McCulloch Boulevard – one in the outside lane of traffic, and the other in the oncoming lane, attempting to pass each other. Police pursued the drivers further on McCulloch Boulevard, where they allegedly raced side-by-side at about 70 miles per hour before turning onto Bermuda Avenue.
According to the report, one of the vehicles pulled over for police, while the other vehicle left the area. Additional units were called to search for the second vehicle as officers contacted the driver who stopped.
That driver, identified as 23-year-old San Diego resident Zachary A. Debusk, allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Police say Debusk was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests when asked, and was arrested at the scene.
At Lake Havasu City Jail, Debusk offered a sample of his breath to test his level of intoxication. According to police, the results indicated a blood-alcohol concentration of about 0.175%.
Debusk was later released from the jail and into his girlfriend’s custody.
He has been charged with DUI, endangerment, reckless driving, aggressive driving and speeding.
— Today’s News-Herald
