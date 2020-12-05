Over 30 teams gathered at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Saturday for the Kiwanis 44th Annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament. It is considered as the longest running golf tournament in Lake Havasu City.
“With covid this year, we’re expecting more kids and more families to be in need,” tournament co-chair Lisa Theophilus said. “We did end up with 37 teams, which far exceeded our hopeful expectations. We had a great turnout, great weather.”
Fred and Sandy Ribbons are also co-chairs of the tournament.
Once the tourney was over, a special guest arrived at the outdoor patio of the golf club where tournament participants and guests were eating lunch.
That special guest was Santa Claus, who partaken in a new event, which involved dropping golf balls onto the course.
Santa stood on a platform and was lifted about 10 feet high by a crane before empting a bucket full of golf balls onto the green. Only one landed in the cup, which belonged to Dan Davey.
The prize was $210 and Davey decided to donate his winnings back to charity.
The ball drop was added this as year as “something fun,” Theophilus said.
The Toys for Tots tourney featured many other activities including a raffle and a silent auction. In the 37-team tournament, the Rahnema Law Team placed first while the Lake Havasu Police Golf Team finished second. Prizes were awarded to the first and second place teams.
Men and women participated in three separate golf contests, which were: Longest drive, longest putt and closest pin.
In the men’s division, Kyle Campbell was the winner of the longest drive, followed by Gordy Cimmiyotti winning the putt contest and Eric Ask placing first in the closest pin. As for the women, Sandy Ulmer placed first in the longest drive while Shirley Plassman won the putt event and Linda Lano was the winner of the closest pin.
Winners of the individual also earned a prize.
Anderson Auto Group, one of the event’s sponsors, donated $7,500 at the tournament. Local Terrible Herbst stations in Havasu also donated and have done so in years past.
“Last year it was (a combined) $12,000 plus and this year they’re looking to do more,” Theophilus said about Terrible Herbst’s donations. “Again, it’s been a rough year, 2020.”
