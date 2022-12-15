Two side-by-side recreational groups are delivering holiday gifts to Lake Havasu City senior residents this evening. The two groups, known on Facebook as Ride Havasu SXS and Ride Dirty Havasu, are meeting at 6 p.m. before they disperse to various senior communities around the city.
Between 70 and 90 riders are expected to take part in this year’s ride, which marks the fourth year the event has taken place, according to volunteer member Rachael Atkinson. Participating riders decorate their recreational vehicles with holiday lights in preparation of the parade that takes place throughout town.
Atkinson adds that her mother was a prominent person in making the event possible.
“This event was originally a family tradition started by local resident, Brenda Atkinson and her grandchildren,” Atkinson said of her mother. “We are blessed that the side-by-side community jumped in and made it what it is today.”
Donations have been collected over the last couple of months from local residents as well as from members of each group. The donated items, which include non-slip slippers, puzzle books and throw blankets, will be gifted to seniors during the evening ride, says Michael Auria, Ride Havasu SXS member.
The groups will then break into two sections and cover residences on the north and south ends of town.
“In this post-covid world, the facilities have asked us to drop off the gift bags and the staff at each location will distribute the gift bundles,” Auria added.
Destinations for the event include Lake View Terrace Memory Care, Haven Health Lake Havasu, Havasu Nursing Center and Neighbors Assisted Living. Additional stops will be made at Jasmine Place, Casa Grande Assisted Living Home and Becket House.
When all residences have been visited, riders will travel to the London Bridge for a group photo. The night of giving ends with riders dining at The Chair and Burgers by the Bridge located in the English Village.
“We would like to thank everyone who donated and helped with the event,” Atkinson said. “We thought so many other groups were taking care of our veterans and children charities, we would take what was a family tradition and just make it larger.”
Participating riders will meet at 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 1770 McCulloch Blvd N. Those interested in joining the event can attend the meet-up and should plan bringing one of the aforementioned donation items. Auria recommends that vehicles should not be equipped with red or blue LED Whip lights.
For more information on the side-by-side groups, search for Ride Havasu SXS and Ride Dirty Havasu on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.