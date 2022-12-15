Two side-by-side recreational groups are delivering holiday gifts to Lake Havasu City senior residents this evening. The two groups, known on Facebook as Ride Havasu SXS and Ride Dirty Havasu, are meeting at 6 p.m. before they disperse to various senior communities around the city.

Between 70 and 90 riders are expected to take part in this year’s ride, which marks the fourth year the event has taken place, according to volunteer member Rachael Atkinson. Participating riders decorate their recreational vehicles with holiday lights in preparation of the parade that takes place throughout town.

