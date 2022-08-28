Sarah Hall

Sarah Hall is the assistant to Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson.

 Mohave County government

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Sarah Hall is the assistant to Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson. She works out of their Lake Havasu City administrative office on College Drive, which also houses other County entities.

The road she took to that street was a circuitous one. Hall was born in Davenport, Iowa. Her first year of childhood was far from ideal as her parents had major drug addiction problems and she suffered from malnutrition. Her grandparents, Archie and Judy Markham, took her in and later officially adopted her. She then went to school into the fourth-grade in Rapid City, Illinois. They all ended up in Lake Havasu City where Hall finished elementary school and graduated from the city’s high school in 2005.

