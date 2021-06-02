Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is this Saturday. The annual observation is part of National Fishing and Boating Week. On Saturday, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona.
All fishing regulations, including daily bag limits, remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free throughout the year in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption gives older youths and parents a free pass for the day, as well.
Arizona fishing licenses can be purchased online for $37 (for Arizona residents 18 and older). A combination fish/hunt license is only $5 for youths 10 to 17.
