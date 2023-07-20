The temperature read 123.7 degrees at Lake Havasu City Fire Station five on Saturday.. According to Doyle Wilson, former water resources coordinator for Lake Havasu City, this is the third hottest temperature recorded in Lake Havasu City since 1994.

On June 29, 1994 at that same station, the temperature reached a historic 128 degrees that many Lake Havasu City residents remember. A handful of people who were Havasu residents at the time recalled how it felt for a story in the News-Herald on the 25th anniversary of the event: 

