The temperature read 123.7 degrees at Lake Havasu City Fire Station five on Saturday.. According to Doyle Wilson, former water resources coordinator for Lake Havasu City, this is the third hottest temperature recorded in Lake Havasu City since 1994.
On June 29, 1994 at that same station, the temperature reached a historic 128 degrees that many Lake Havasu City residents remember. A handful of people who were Havasu residents at the time recalled how it felt for a story in the News-Herald on the 25th anniversary of the event:
“That was the closest I have ever been to hell.” - Patty Brown
“It’s hard to believe I survived that day.” - Patty Brown
“The wind was actually burning your skin.” - John & Cheryl Roger
“It felt like our toes were burning in our open-toed sandals.” - Ed & Mary Lou Hayes
The thermometer that read that record-breaking temperature has since been replaced with a weathervane and digital reader in the exact same spot.
“Reaching almost 124 is unusual,” Wilson said. “Five days in a row, we hit right around 120.”
Lake Havasu City has been under an extreme heat warning consistently for the past three weeks. This comes as a surprise after an unusually cool June, according to Wilson.
“We had the third coolest June on record,” Wilson said.
According to Megan Stessman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, this is due to consistent troughing off the coast of California. This means that there are elongated periods of low pressure in the atmosphere, cooling the environment.
“During June, we had persistent offshore troughing and we’ve had persistent high pressure over the area since then,” Stessman said, “so that allowed us to swing quickly from one area to another.”
This sudden swing in temperatures has caught many off guard resulting in heat-related injuries.
“People underestimate what mother nature and this kind of temperature and environment can do to them,” said Tim Maple, EMS coordinator for the Lake Havasu City Fire Department. “When it’s over 110 degrees, that’s a pretty extreme temperature. People need to make sure that they’re hydrating and that they’re wearing the proper attire for whatever activity that it is that they might be doing.”
However, the end may be in sight. According to Stessman, the weather should start cooling at the beginning of next week as more moisture accumulates in the air.
