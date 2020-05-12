Color corrections, acrylic refills, baby bangs — oh my! Clients once shut out of salons due to coronavirus concerns are being welcomed back to the chairs as Arizona begins its phased reopening.
But it’s not quite business as usual. Several precautions are in place to help keep both staff and clients safe at local hair and nail salons.
Gov. Doug Ducey released guidance for barbers and cosmetologists, which includes encouraging face masks for clients, operating with reduced occupancy, and arranging for appropriate social distancing.
Hair Productions re-opened for business on May 8. Owner David DePeal said it’s been busy, but at the same time, quieter and slower throughout the day due to a limited number of clients allowed in the business at once.
They’ve spaced out the appointment times and stylist stations to keep capacity levels low and allow for extra sanitizing time between customers. All salon employees also wear face masks during the appointments, and clients are asked to bring their own.
But the face masks have presented a unique challenge for trimming right around the ears and any color treatments, as well, DePeal said. He accidentally snipped a woman’s face mask strings while trying to work around them, he added.
Color corrections and chopped bangs have been a common sight since reopening, but most people have been good about waiting for their stylists before attempting any DIY procedures, DePeal said.
EnV Hair Salon also opened last Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page, and they’re implementing safety procedures as well. The post on their page informed clients that the waiting room is closed, and they’re instructed to text their stylist upon arrival. Masks are also required, with no exceptions, and hand sanitization is mandatory upon entry.
Dip’d Nails has been staying busy since opening after Ducey’s order was eased. Owner Jessica Crampton said she’s been working long hours to try and fit in as many appointments as possible.
“I’m feeling very optimistic and excited to be able to open the doors again,” she said.
Beauty Slayer’s Salon was also bustling with phone calls and appointments Tuesday afternoon, and they’re booked in advance of two to three weeks, employee Leah Hawkins said.
“It’s wonderful being able to work again,” she said. “We missed our clients so much.”
Owner Angela Lynn “Hairslayer” Grzesiowski-Herzog said it’s been business as usual with just a few changes. Masks are required, and clients are asked to sanitize their hands after arriving. Appointments have also been spread out to allow for more cleaning time, and walk-ins aren’t accepted.
“The moment I walked through my beautiful salon, all my worries seemed to melt away,” Herzog said. “My salon is my favorite place to be. My clients make my heart so happy that the moment the first one sat in my chair, my smile and glow returned. It wasn’t the money that hurt me the most — it was not seeing my people.”
She also asked that everyone be patient with Havasu’s salons and salon owners. “Our phones are ringing off the hook and we want to make sure everyone gets their time with us but still remains safe,” Herzog said. “Be kind — we’re already tired.”
