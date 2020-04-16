In the past two weeks, demand for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has far exceeded the program’s revenue. Now, the SBA has announced it will no longer accept new loan applications from struggling business owners until additional funding is approved by Congress.
The federally-backed loans were approved by Congress late last month under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, with a pool of $349 billion available to small businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Intended to offer a safety net for businesses forced to close during the pandemic, the program received hundreds of applications in Lake Havasu City alone before it even began.
Since April 3, Foothills Bank – formerly Mohave State Bank – has processed 124 PPP loans in Havasu alone. For Havasu business owners, those loans amounted to a collective $18.5 million, and 12 loan applications were still pending as of this week. On Wednesday evening, however, bank officials found themselves unable to update new loans into the SBA loan system.
“The government originally authorized $349 million for the program,” said Foothills Bank CEO Brian Riley. “As of now, that funding has been given out. Until they authorize additional funding for the program, the window (for PPP loans) is closed.”
For business owners such as Lin’s Little China owner Michele Lin, the loan has offered a valuable protection against economic disaster, following Gov. Ducey’s March 31 stay-at-home order. Others, however, will have to wait a little longer for relief to arrive.
According to Riley, the bank will hold pending applications, in order to give customers an early advantage when, or if, additional funding for the program is granted. Riley says that until now, the program has allowed Foothills Bank to deliver about $20 million in direct economic benefit to Havasu, and almost $100 million statewide.
“For a $350 billion program to be launched on April 3 and be completed 12 days later, I would say it was extremely popular,” Riley said. “I would expect local businesses who did not receive funding in the first round to have an interest in the program if Congress renews it, and it appears that Congress may change the program parameters if renewed.”
The program offered loans as high as $10 million to businesses of less than 500 employees, which could potentially be forgiven in full if businesses could show the majority of funding was used to provide pay and benefits to employees. For some Havasu business owners, the program has already offered a safeguard from bankruptcy until Gov. Ducey lifts his March 30 stay-at-home order.
“The program has been very helpful in providing business owners with two months of payroll relief,” Riley said. “The feedback from existing and new customers has been extraordinary. The customer testimonials about the impact of PPP have been a motivating force to work around the clock processing applications.”
According to a statement Thursday from the Small Business Administration, new applications cannot be accepted for the Paycheck Protection Program or for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, based on available appropriations funding from the U.S. Treasury Department.
“EIDL applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis,” the Administration said.
The shortage in funding for the PPP program, however, wasn’t unforeseen. According to an April 7 story in the American Bankers Association’s Banking Journal, Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have already begun seeking as much as $250 billion in additional funding for the program.
