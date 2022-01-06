A Big River resident was arrested Tuesday evening after an alleged domestic violence incident left a victim with serious injuries.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Big River address after receiving reports of an assault. There, investigators allegedly learned that 65-year-old Bonnie Couch struck the victim with a heavy object, which caused a large laceration.
Couch allegedly attempted to flee the scene after deputies arrived, but was soon found and apprehended. Couch was arrested on charges of felony spousal abuse, and transported to the department’s Colorado River Station Jail on $50,000 bond.
