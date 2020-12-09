The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair was canceled because of covid-19, but balloons will still take flight next month. A scaled back version of the 10-year-old event is still being planned for January.
A balloon night glow will be held along with a 5K run, a golf tournament and a movie drive-in taking place throughout the weekend of Jan. 15 to 17. This year’s event, which was officially canceled on July 24, would’ve been the 11th annual festival.
“Our attendance is 15 to 16,000 people, so historically it’s been a pretty sizable event,” Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair Board President Jim Day said. “That’s part of why we can’t really do it because it’s too many people and too many crowds. So we’re just scaling it back and trying to do something and help out the non-profits.”
Raising money for local non-profits is a main emphasis of the festival and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers in Lake Havasu City. With many non-profits not being able to hold their own fundraisers this year, there was an opportunity to salvage the event without the usual festivities, which normally occur at Windsor Beach.
Fees from the 5K, the golf tournament and the drive-in movie will be donated to the non-profits. The 5K will take place at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds and the tournament will be held at the Refuge Golf & Country Club in Desert Hills. The balloon night glow and drive-in movie will most likely occur at the rodeo grounds, Day said. Balloon rides will not be sold, and the carnival will not happen this year.
Day added the balloon night glow will take place after a few pilots, who will be in town during that weekend, agreed to take part in it.
“Last year, at the Balloon Fest, collectively, we donated over $130,000,” Day said. “We’re not going to come close to that this year, but a lot of these organizations in town, they look forward to and rely on that income every year. So we’re just trying to help out.”
Covid-19 precautions will be taken during the three-day weekend with the 5K having a staggered start and masks to be worn prior to the race. The staggered start was put in place to have people spread out in an outdoor setting.
The golf tournament will be similar, but Day said spectators will most likely not be at that event.
Compared to the thousands of people that come to Havasu every year, the balloon glow and drive-in movie will be the only events that will have a crowd, which will be lower than years past.
“We do have some traffic restrictions (at SARA Park),” Day said. “We could only accommodate so many cars out there. I suspect that we could sell that out each night for sure, but it’s all we can do.”
Attendees will be encouraged to stay in their car during the drive-in and they won’t be able to walk by the glowing balloons under normal conditions.
“We’re just trying to abide by the safety rules and regulations with the covid-19 issues that we have to deal with,” Day said.
According to Day, people who are interested in registering for the 5K and golf tournament can do so on the Havasu Balloon Fest website.
