The Better Business Bureau has recorded more than 30,000 scams in Northern Arizona this year, targeting small businesses as well as private residents. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread statewide, scammers are seeking to turn the crisis to their advantage.
As of July 15, more than 1,900 fraud complaints were filed with the Federal Trade Commission by Arizona residents – a 132% increase since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic in March. According to BBB Northern Arizona Regional Director Marilyn Huffman, about 70% of scams in Northern Arizona may be coronavirus-related.
“We’ve had a lot of scams reported,” Huffman said Wednesday. “From February through April, we had 30,000 scams reported in our market area. There’s a lot out there.”
Huffman says the majority of scams reported in Northern Arizona have been “phishing” scams – those designed to gain personal information about the victims for use in future potential crimes. Scams involving Medicare, the U.S. Treasury Department and package delivery are among those most popular in the Lake Havasu City area, Huffman said.
“Make sure you’re aware of what’s happening out there,” Huffman said. “And people can always contact the BBB if they need information on any of this. We are a local resource. Your local chamber of commerce and police can also help inform you about suspected scams.”
According to an April report by the FBI, crises such as the coronavirus pandemic can create an attractive environment for would-be scammers.
“Unfortunately, criminals are very opportunistic,” the report said. “They see a vulnerable population out there that they can prey upon. People are scared and looking for help … there may be an extra level of desperation right now that may cause someone to make an emotional decision that could make them a victim.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department has received nine reports from potential scam victims this month. According to Havasu Police Detective Chris Angus, rental agreement scams and computer virus scams are at the most popular scams during this time of year.
“Residents can protect themselves by neve3r revealing personal or financial information online,” Angus said. “Protect your computer by keeping operating systems software up to date, and use trusted software. Do not open links or open attachments, and don’t download apps from senders that you don’t personally know. Don’t answer calls or text messages from unknown numbers, or reply to emails from unknown senders.”
The FBI cautions residents to be suspicious of anyone – online or in person – who offers anything that seems “too good to be true.” Anyone offering medical advice or investment opportunities should also be treated as suspicious, the agency says, and residents should always seek out legitimate sources for information.
In April, the FBI announced the disruption of hundreds of coronavirus-related scams nationwide, through partnerships with law enforcement agencies and private companies. Those scams included an illicit website pretending to collect donations to the American Red Cross for coronavirus relief efforts; and fraudulent government websites intended to trick residents into entering personal information.
Readers who suspect a scam can contact the Better Business Bureau at 928-302-3701 for more information.
