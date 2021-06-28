Monsoon moisture is expected to hang around Lake Havasu City this week, which could result in some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. But the forecast currently predicts Havasu will dry back out in time for a sunny Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Meteorologist Ashley Nickerson with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said that after a hot and dry Monday with high temperatures around 115 degrees, moisture was expected to move into the Lake Havasu area overnight into this morning and should stick around through about Thursday. Chances of precipitation range from about 20% to 40% through Thursday.
“We will get an increase in monsoon moisture, especially down towards Lake Havasu City and that area. So with increasing moisture that means that you do have the chance for thunderstorms – especially in the afternoons,” Nickerson said on Monday. “There is some potential that it sticks around for Friday and Saturday as well, but the chances on those days are much lower. The best potential (for thunderstorms) will probably be Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, then decreasing from there.”
Nickerson said the National Weather Service uses words like ‘isolated’ and ‘scattered’ to describe the possibility of monsoon showers and thunderstorms because of the unpredictable nature of the storms. She said one person could get showers while someone three streets over stays dry.
“The setup is there and there is at least a moderate chance for some thunderstorms to be around,” Nickerson said. “Whether they actually impact exactly where you are is hard to say, but it is important to keep vigilant – especially if you have outdoor plans or are going to be out on the lake.”
In addition to chance of rain, the moisture is also expected to bring a bit cooler temperatures to the area down to highs of 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Nickerson said it looks like Havasu should dry back out and start heating back up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures forecast between 107 and 109 degrees.
Nickerson said although the forecast for the weekend looked good on Monday, boaters planning to hit the lake for the holiday should check again before hitting the water and keep an eye out for signs of trouble.
“If you look at the sky and the clouds start to look dark, or if you hear thunder nearby or see lightning, it might be a good idea to head towards shore,” she said. “You don’t need to have a thunderstorm on top of the lake to get lake impacts such as lightning or strong winds that can create a dangerous situation. So check the forecast before you leave, have a way to receive weather alerts, and listen to what Mother Nature is telling you.”
Nickerson said the first week of July is generally when monsoon activity begins, so this week’s moisture is a fairly normal start to the season. She said the monsoon season is currently predicted to have about average rainfall throughout the Southwest, but it could still go either way.
“It is too early to tell. There is no really strong signal at this point that say this will be an extreme monsoon, or that it isn’t going to happen this year,” She said. “It is one of those things that you have to check the forecast every day.”
Depending on whether or not the monsoons drop any moisture on Havasu this week, Nickerson said the fire risk could be particularly high in Havasu over the Fourth of July holiday.
“It is really dry out there, so we really encourage people to stay safe with fireworks – you don’t want to start any wildfires or anything like that, Nickerson said.
