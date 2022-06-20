The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will hold its first meeting since school let out for the summer.
One of the more significant items on the board’s agenda is the presentation of the 2022-2023 proposed budget by Director of Business Services Mike Murray. Today’s meeting is just a presentation of the proposed budget and the governing board will vote on its adoption at their July meeting.
The school board will also vote on school meal prices.
During the 2021-22 school year the district was able to provide free meals through the USDA summer food service program waivers. That program expires on June 30 and starting Aug. 8 the national school lunch program will resume and charge according to application eligibility.
The board will vote on a proposed 15 cent raise to student lunch and a 25 cent raise to student breakfast. Elementary breakfasts would go from $1.25 to $1.50, elementary lunches would go from $2.60 to $2.75, middle/high school breakfasts would go from $1.25 to $1.50 and middle/high school lunch would go from $2.85 to $3.
Another financial matter the board is discussing is the renewal of the contract LHUSD has with Natural Tease Sportswear for school clothes. Prices for polo shirts range from $7 to $11 and prices for t-shirts range from $5 to $11.
The LHUSD school board meeting is being held today in the District Office Boardroom starting at 6 p.m.
