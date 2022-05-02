The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its final meeting of the 2022 school year tonight at the district office board room.
Along with recognizing the staff that are retiring, the board will vote on hiring a new principal at Starline Elementary school, renewing LHUSD’s contact with Taher food services and starting construction work at Lake Havasu High School and Jamaica Elementary that was outlined in the November 2016 bond voter pamphlet.
This meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. in the district board room at district office located at 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
