School board member Lisa Roman dedicates time as volunteer

Having been reelected for a second term to the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board last year, Lisa Roman makes time to give back to the community in which she serves.
As a new member of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City, Roman contacted Southwest Chowderfest coordinator and fellow member Tina Stocking about how she could be of assistance for last year’s event.
After receiving her volunteer position, Roman oversaw the entrance gates to ensure attendees were aware of the rules upon entering the premises. Being the first point of contact for many guests, she informed ticketers of which line they should be in and conducted light security checks of bags.
When guests departed from Chowderfest last spring, Roman continued her duties by checking in with them to listen to any feedback the guests may have had.
“My main thought is just to make sure that people are having a good time as they enter the event,” Roman said.
Keeping in line with her school board position, volunteering at Chowderfest has given Roman another opportunity to be of service to her fellow community members.
The unexpected demand from last year’s event was felt even by Roman, who describes the large number of attendees as Havasu’s way of showing up.
Following a venue change from the original Havasu 95 Speedway location, this year will find guests sampling chowders at Lake Havasu State Park. The open area is well-known for hosting a number of other outdoor festivals and events, such as the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair and the Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion.
Expectations have been placed higher for Chowderfest’s second year based on last year’s response. The new location will welcome more vendors, local distilleries and breweries, and live music, which Roman believes will make the event more enjoyable for attendees.
Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, Roman hopes that those who do attend remember that their money remains in Havasu to benefit local women and children.
“Soroptimist is known for giving back to its community,” Roman said. “The money that is raised here at the Lake Havasu festival stays in Lake Havasu.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.