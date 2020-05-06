School board member and business owner John Masden, 53, suffered injuries in a bicycling accident Tuesday morning that have left him hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Masden’s condition was unknown as of press time on Wednesday. However, according to a report from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Masden suffered life-threatening injuries after the accident near the intersection of North Palo Verde Boulevard and Palo Verde Bay.
Police said Masden was traveling westbound on North Palo Verde Boulevard when he rode over a pothole. Both of his tires popped, police say, causing Masden to lose control. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
On Wednesday afternoon, close family friend David Bybee said the Masden family welcomes prayers for their husband and father.
“We have a positive attitude. We are all in prayer and hopeful for John,” he said.
Masden has been active in Havasu community life for several years. He is the owner of Connected Computer in Havasu. He and his wife Barbara have three sons and one daughter.
Masden is a member of the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District. He was elected to his first four-year term on board in 2016 that was set to expire in December this year. In late winter, he announced his intention to run for another four-year term in the Nov. 3 general election.
In his time on the school board, Masden has served as board president and vice president. He most generally has demonstrated a conservative point of view when helping shape district policy. Board members volunteer their time and are not paid for serving. Prior to his election, Masden was a member of the grassroots community group that helped pass the 2016 school bond and budget override.
Masden is an experienced bicyclist and an advocate for safe bicycling conditions in Havasu. In July 2014, he joined other members of the local cycling community in voicing the need for more bike lanes in Havasu and larger shoulders so that there’s ample space for cyclists to ride safely.
