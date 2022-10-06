Thunderbolt Middle School will have a new principal this year, after a decision on Thursday by the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.

Fifth-grade Oro Grande Classical Academy teacher Rebecca Neal is expected to replace departing Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Gordy Hall, and will be the fourth principal at Thunderbolt Elementary School within the past three years.

