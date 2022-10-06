Thunderbolt Middle School will have a new principal this year, after a decision on Thursday by the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
Fifth-grade Oro Grande Classical Academy teacher Rebecca Neal is expected to replace departing Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Gordy Hall, and will be the fourth principal at Thunderbolt Elementary School within the past three years.
“Neal has previously served as principal and vice principal for Heights Christian School for 13 years,” said Superintendent Rebecca Stone. “Neal was the junior high school principal, where she fell in love with the teens and tweens and all the exciting and complex challenges that come with that age group. She served in a variety of roles including teacher, mentor, instructional coach, commissioner of the junior high athletic league, and administration.”
According to Stone, Neal’s passion for education and her ability to build relationships with students, their families and community groups appear to make her an ideal choice as Thunderbolt Middle School’s new principal.
“Mrs. Neal’s passion and commitment to educating the whole child, as well as her attention to detail and building systems will be a great fit at Thunderbolt Middle School,” Stone said.
Hall was hired to the position in June 2021, and is expected to depart as Thunderbolt Middle School’s principal at the end of this week, before fall break. School Board President Eric Aurand was grateful for an educator who would be able to replace Hall so quickly.
“Thank you to Miss Neal for being willing to step in mid-year like this,” Aurand said. “You’re really helping us by doing that, and I’m very impressed.”
