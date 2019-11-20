Substitute teachers and staff at Lake Havasu City schools will earn higher wages.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle received unanimous approval from board members for two wage proposals she presented during Tuesday’s school board meeting. The first green light increases substitute teacher pay to keep the district competitive or to satisfy legal wage requirements. Daily certified teacher pay will be raised from $90 to $100. Classified substitute hourly pay is now $12, up from $11 to comply with minimum wage. The district will continue to offer substitutes $115 for substituting between 11 and 20 days in the same classroom and $155 for substituting over 21 days in the same class.
Across the district, extra work days were added to 22 job titles, ranging from teachers (one day), nurses (six days) and elementary administrative assistants (10 days). Festa-Daigle said the change will take effect for the 2020-2021school year at a cost of $123,000.
She cited some examples of why the need exists, such as extra training sessions some staff is required to attend or the need for staff to be on site in summer for student registration or family support.
“They’re mandated to have dyslexia training. They’re mandated to have suicide prevention training,” Festa-Daigle told the board. “Some staff has been working for free and we want to acknowledge that.”
The next governing board meeting is 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the school district’s administrative offices, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
