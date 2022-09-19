The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its September meeting tonight at the district office.
The main item on the LHUSD board’s agenda is voting on adopting updates to Arizona School Board Association policies to reflect the changes made by the state legislature during the 2022 session.
The ASBA policies the board is voting to update includes prohibitions on requiring the covid vaccine and masks, requiring students who graduate after 2025 to pass a social studies test that is identical to the naturalization test used by immigration services and prohibiting students from playing on an intramural sports team that isn’t designated for their biological sex.
With school safety becoming a top priority for students, families and staff the LHUSD school board will also vote on the creation of a new position, a security guard lead.
According to the agenda the security guard lead “would assist administration in the supervision, direction, training, and coordination of the security team” and “coordinate with administration and the school resource officer in the event of school emergencies to minimize risk and maximize safety outcomes.”
The minimum hourly wage for the position would be $17.60 and the max would be $20.10.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.