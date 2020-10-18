While the school board’s self-evaluation was scheduled to happen last Wednesday during a special meeting, board members unanimously voted to push it back to a later date so they can revise the tool used to measure their work.
Every year, the Lake Havasu Unified School District board completes an evaluation to take note of their successes and areas in need of improvement.
Currently, the district uses their policy BAA-E self-evaluation tool, which is based on the Arizona School Boards Association’s tool. It comprises seven sections, which examine the board’s relationship with the superintendent, community, board members during meetings, staff and personnel, instructional program and financial management. The tool also provides a section for general comments.
One of the issues, however, is the lack of accuracy the simple scaling system provides. President Lisa Roman explained that in each section, board members can only identify the area of concern as satisfactory, needs improvement, or unsatisfactory. That, she said, could be changed to a wider scale of measurement, like a number scale from one to 10 for example, to help gauge each topic more precisely.
Board member Nichole Cohen also finds fault in the current tool, adding that “it doesn’t seem like it measures anything meaningful.”
“It clearly states right on the original board evaluation that this may be carried out in conjunction with the annual evaluation of the superintendent, and it seems like we might want to go through and tie those two together, now that we have a new superintendent that will be evaluated next year,” Cohen said.
The board plans to meet on a later date for a work session at the district office in order to comb through the evaluation tool line by line and make changes as they see fit to help improve the self-evaluation process. The move was unanimously approved Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.