The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its final regular monthly meeting tonight at the District office.
At the meeting, the LHUSD school board will vote on four new positions throughout the district. The first pair of jobs are two positions that would “assist students in monitoring student behavior and academic success, ” Dean of Students and Student Success Dean.
The Dean of Students role would assist with administrative duties of student discipline by “processing student referrals to support in the proper placement of social emotional learning programs” and by speaking “with parents, staff, administration, and others to seek solutions for the academic, personal, behavioral and social/emotional problems of students.”
The Student Success Dean would also have similar responsibilities but would deal with student referrals regarding “discipline, attendance, and due process hearings.”
According to the agenda the minimum/maximum salary range for the positions is $54,000/$61,500.
The other pair of job the school board will vote to approve or not is a Special Education Coordinator and a Behavioral Health and School Safety Coordinator. According to the job description the special education coordinator would be responsible for ensuring compliance with laws dealing with special education and oversee training and recruitment.
The behavioral health and school safety coordinator will oversee LHUSD’s student wellness program, ensuring compliance and effectiveness along with coordinating with the community.
Both positions would report to Jaime Festa-Daigle, Director of Students Services and have a minimum/maximum salary range of $54,000/$61,500.
The school board is also voting on the approval of LHUSD purchasing 1,550 Dell Latitude laptops to support one to one devices for all Lake Havasu High School students. The laptops are supposed to have a five-year life cycle and the total cost for the purchase is not to exceed $1,174,937.75.
According to the agenda, LHUSD will use Emergency Connectivity Fund grant money, bond funding, and other approved capital funds to pay for the purchase.
The School Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. To view a copy of the agenda go online to lhusd.org.
