Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Friday morning to the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Calypso Drive after receiving reports of a vehicle accident involving a school bus.
The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m., when police say the Lake Havasu Unified School District bus, with 17 students inside, crashed into a Toyota Tundra at the intersection. School district officials were called to the scene, and a second bus was sent to transport the children to their destination. Saratoga Avenue was temporarily closed to allow safe transfer of the students to their school.
Police say no injuries were reported as of Friday morning, and the cause of the accident remained under investigation.
