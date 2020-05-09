The second round of the local school district’s extensive facility improvements are about to leap off the drawing board and become a reality.
The $9.9 million in projects will be paid for through a combination of bonds that were sold in October plus capital funds. Work at the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s properties will begin in the coming weeks; substantial completion is targeted for December 2020.
Planned construction projects at all eight district school campuses are in line for Interior and exterior security enhancements.
Infrastructure projects include upgrading Lake Havasu High School’s baseball and softball fields plus the parking lot next to the football stadium. Repairing deficiencies at Thunderbolt Middle School’s baseball field, track and football field round out the many undertakings.
The district’s governing board learned details of the many large and small-scale refinements at its May 5 monthly meeting. The district’s Business Services Director Mike Murray presented several architectural drawings and site plans in his presentation to the board members. He received unanimous funding approval.
When showing proposed renderings for Thunderbolt’s projects, Murray noted that the school’s current baseball and softball fields are 18 years old and in such poor shape that the school’s physical education department doesn’t use the scruffy, neglected spaces.
The school’s fields will receive new sod. The track’s surface is expected to be made of asphalt.
Lake Havasu High School’s baseball and softball fields will be outfitted with artificial turf. The initial cost outlay is “somewhat higher” than grass, but the upside is that the turf is cheaper to maintain, remains green year-round and should last eight to 12 years, Murray said. The high school’s practice field will be “reworked slightly” and the surface will be refreshed with new sod. A perimeter walking path for the public’s at-will use is also planned for the field.
Playground face-lifts
In a separate action, the district’s board unanimously agreed to spend $540,000 for playground upgrades at all six of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s elementary schools.
The renovations include new play structures and surface improvements.
Murray shared several renderings with the board, explaining that in some cases, existing shade covers will be relocated and reused.
The pea gravel in most all of playground areas will be swapped out for new rubber mulch. To contain the chunky, safer material, 16-inch perimeter walls will keep the mulch and desert sand separate. Murray said the low walls also provide seating for students.
Again, the playground projects will be paid for through a combination of bond money plus capital funds.
