The Lake Havasu Unified School District is holding a career fair this month for all available certified and classified positions. Principals and supervisors will be on hand May 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the district office board room to talk with prospective staff about how to earn proper teaching certifications. Taher, the district’s food services contractor, will also be at the fair to hire for food service positions.For more information call 928-505-6900 or email jfesta@lhusd.org.
