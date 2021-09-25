The main subject of discussion on Friday at schools in the Lake Havasu Unified School District was civics and a citizen’s role in society.
In observance of Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day, studies across the district were focused on public service and civic engagement as required by the state. Nautilus Elementary had speakers from the community such as councilmember David Lane and Fire Chief Peter Pilafas to talk with students about what civic responsibility means to them.
Pilafas spoke to Nautilus students about what he does in his role as fire chief and why he finds the job so rewarding.
“As a firefighter and a paramedic you need to ensure that you…have the will and want to help people,” Pilafas told a class of sixth graders. “That is the best thing. When someone calls us, 911, they obviously have a problem so our main job is solving people’s problems. That is such a rewarding part of the job”
Councilmember Lane on the other hand spoke to students about the little things we do each day that are part of our civic duty.
“It is all about following the rules right? The rules are set so we can all do things the right way,” Lane said. “We don’t litter, we are nice to each other and we are cordial and kind. That is all part of civics.”
Nautilus Principal Jon Moss says that all of LHUSD, not just Nautilus, is committed to supporting students so that after they graduate they are ready to join society “with a foundation built around character and humanity.”
“For me, the connection to civics education is clear,” Moss said. “Civics education builds a deeper connection to our community for students and they are able to feel a sense of ownership and responsibility for it. Civics education often empowers and supports them to be informed voters, active volunteers, and contributing members of their community.”
Moss noted that civic education isn’t just a subject that is taught one day a year at the district.
“This is an ongoing and intentional practice for us as we truly work to support them to become the best they can,” Moss said.
This is the second year that Arizona schools have celebrated Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day. Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill last March that was co-sponsored by Havasu State Rep. Leo Biasiucci officially making Sept. 25, the day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female Supreme Court Justice, Civics Celebration Day. The bill also requires public schools dedicate the majority of the school day to civics education.
This Civics Celebration Day will be the 40th anniversary of O’Connor being sworn in to the nation’s high court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.