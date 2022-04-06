With a teacher shortage continuing to loom throughout the country, the Lake Havasu Unified School District is striving to find ways to minimize the impacts felt locally. One such way could be an update to its policy on salaries, which includes recruitment and/or retention stipends for “critical, difficult to fill positions.”
Traditionally, positions considered to have been critical and difficult to fill included Mathematics, Science, Special Education and Gifted and Talented. According to Director of Human Resources, Lindsay Bitterman, that is “simply not the case anymore.”
“This past school year, for whatever reason, a general sixth grade teacher was very difficult to find,” Bitterman said. “Sometimes it’s based on age group, sometimes it is a specific content area such as our CTE Engineering Sciences position, which has remained open for a year. It’s just an ever-changing target. In the past we used to have quite a few English teachers available, but right now we are struggling to find English teachers at the high school level as well.”
Bitterman presented a proposed change to the Policy GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules, which would no longer limit the critical and difficult positions, but would allow the district to determine areas of critical need. According to Bitterman, this would support the district’s ability to respond to the changing climate in a more timely manner and help in attracting quality candidates.
“We just faced the great resignation and I hate to say it, but it’s probably not over,” Bitterman explained. “People are no longer staying in positions for 20-to-30 years, they are on to the next position where they can earn higher pay.”
Currently, LHUSD has nine openings for elementary teaching, three for middle school, eight for high school and two for special education teaching posted on its website. The majority of these positions are for the 2022-2023 school year.
As this was just a first reading of the suggested policy change, Governing Board President Eric Aurand suggested Policy GCBA be made into a living document. Some of the main questions brought up were how the district will be determining the areas of critical need, will the review process come before the board once a year, and where will the information be published.
Bitterman explained that the process should be transparent and posted publicly on the HR page for positions and supplemental stipends. She added they are currently working with other districts to see how their areas of critical need are annually defined and should have more information by the second reading of this policy change.
“I think we are happy this change is coming, we just want to make sure we can see the policies and procedures. The second reading would be a great time to hear all of those,” Aurand said.
