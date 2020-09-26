As schools begin to reopen, teachers and support staff are an important part of Lake Havasu Unified School District’s reopening plan. However, adequate staffing is a concern as teachers resign and substitute availability has been slashed in half.
Since July 1, there have been 18 resignations, including five certified staff and 13 classified staff.
“The most important function of a school is quality educators,” said Jaime Festa-Daigle, Lake Havasu Unified School District’s director of personnel. “An important part of opening is ensuring that we have the staff necessary to ensure that students are being taught by the most qualified staff and being cared for by individuals who are appropriately screened and meet the requirements of their duties.”
While LHUSD went into the school year with excellent staffing prospects, the district has since seen record numbers of resignations — many due to health concerns, Festa-Daigle said. In June, a counselor and teacher resigned, and a newly hired special education teacher did not report for employment, according to Festa-Daigle.
As of Wednesday, there are 267 teachers employed within the district.
There are currently 15 open teaching positions (four of which are special education), two open counseling positions, and 15 open classified positions as of September 22, according to Festa-Daigle.
In a community like Havasu, it can be difficult to fill positions mid-year, she said. But it doesn’t mean it’s any less important. In fact, some positions are more necessary to fill than ever.
“School is made up of more than just teachers to make sure the needs of young people are met,” she said. “Our school nurses and counseling staff are more essential than ever this year. Those positions are the positions that are most important to me to fill right away.”
The district hired a nurse on Thursday, ensuring that each school has one — which is a “vitally important way” schools support Havasu’s kids, Festa-Daigle said. But they just had a counselor turn them down because she was unable to find affordable housing.
“We are in a perfect storm right now,” Festa-Daigle said. “LHUSD is a great school system because of the people who work here, and being able to find those great people is a must.”
LHUSD’s goal is to hire educators locally, and they’re looking to grow their own talent. Despite being a rural district, Festa-Daigle pointed out that LHUSD is known statewide for “high quality teaching staff with one of the highest percentages of National Board Certified Teachers in the state.” She also boasted that the district has one of the best teacher induction and mentoring programs in Arizona.
To fill openings and make sure there are teachers available for students in the coming weeks, the district is currently working with substitutes and looking to fill positions long term. Festa-Daigle is hopeful that subs and paraprofessionals will transition into teacher roles.
But that still creates openings, leaving less subs to cover the gaps.
This year, the teacher sub pool is 33, but it’s normally closer to 60, Festa-Daigle said. The hybrid learning format has allowed for some flexibility when unexpected openings occur, but the current pool just won’t cut it when even more kids are back on campuses.
Festa-Daigle is working with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and Mohave Community College to bring on more junior and senior students as emergency substitutes, even if they’re only available for one or two days during the week.
“Our substitutes are critically important and having substitutes who also know our schools and students is a must,” she said. “It is not okay to just have a body in a classroom. Students rely on substitutes to teach the daily lesson and substituting is challenging, but rewarding.”
When a teacher is out and there are no other options, Festa-Daigle said schools will cancel specials, have other teachers step in, or use administrators.
“Right now, all of the high school math teachers and some of the high school science teachers are teaching an extra class to deal with not being able to find a math teacher, so those emergency fixes aren’t always possible,” she said.
She encourages anyone who wants to lend a hand or has any interest in being an educator to apply for open positions or the sub pool.
“There is no other profession that has the possibility of making such a difference,” she said, “and there are actually great benefits.”
Those interested can apply for open positions at lhusd.org/applytoday. Substitutes can apply at lhusd.org/substitutes or call Gail Kulp at 928-505-6901.
