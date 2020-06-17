The Lake Havasu Unified School District is looking for a few good drivers.
People who can operate the district’s school buses are surprisingly difficult to find, said Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle.
She said the job is a pretty good gig for someone who wants to work part time.
“Bus drivers start between $14 and $16.50 an hour. They earn full benefits, insurance and retirement,” she said, noting that route drivers work a split schedule that totals approximately five hours a day when school is in session. The district also needs activity drivers who transport students for field trips, sporting events and serve as substitute route drivers.
Festa-Daigle’s current search for drivers is in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, but the effort is ongoing.
“We need to build a strong pool of drivers,” she told the governing board at its Tuesday meeting.
The topic of the bus driver shortage came up when the district’s Business Services Director Mike Murray was seeking board approval to purchase three 2021 model Bluebird school buses -- two 84-passenger route buses and a 46-passenger activity bus. Bond funds will cover the not-to-exceed cost of $580,000.
Murray told the board that struggling to hire staff for the transportation department was not an issue that is unique to Havasu.
“It’s worse in the valley,” he said of the Phoenix area.
The school district’s web site lists openings for three bus drivers, but Festa-Daigle would prefer to hire even more.
The local district transports middle school students to and from school each day, provides special needs students’ transportation and accommodates extracurricular and activity trips. Bus drivers have a commercial driver’s license and an Arizona state school bus driver’s certification number.
For details about the openings, contact Festa-Daigle at 928-505-6933 or email her at jaime.festa@lhusd.org.
