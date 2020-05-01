A graduation video was in production this week at Lake Havasu High School. That effort featuring students must suffice for the Class of 2020. No formal graduation ceremony for school’s 400 seniors is planned for a future date.
According to a letter sent to parents on Thursday, the graduation ceremony for LHHS has been officially cancelled. The author of the letter was Diana Asseier, superintendent of the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
She said the decision was made based on Governor Doug Ducey’s announcement that the Arizona stay-at-home order was extended through May 15 with no easing of the groups-of -10 requirement.
“We will continue with our plan for a virtual graduation ceremony,” Asseier wrote, noting that the grad video will be broadcast on the evening of May 21.
She hinted that school officials are planning a few surprises for the graduates.
“There will also be some special ‘events’ that will help make graduation more memorable for our students,” she said. “... We hope that you will celebrate and cheer as a family during the broadcast and understand the times have necessitated this alternative,” she said.
In the letter, Asseier said postponing graduation was not an option.
“We are unable to hold a summer graduation mainly due to the weather. We do not have a large enough indoor venue like many schools… We also do not know when the restrictions on gatherings will go to the number that we would need. We are at 10 now, and the next phase is 50. With 400 grads and two parents allowed, we would far exceed the gathering limits… At this point, a postponement would be indefinite. By the time we can have a graduation, most of the seniors will have moved on to other schools, jobs, etc., and many will not be in Havasu.”
