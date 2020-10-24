Lake Havasu City schools continue to see new improvements, thanks to the $49 million bond that was passed by voters in 2016. An update on the expenditures and various projects was presented at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Of the bond total, about $47 million was reserved for non-administrative capital improvements, such as new athletic fields, transportation needs and security upgrades. During Fiscal Year 2019-2020, about $19 million was spent on those projects. Administrative capital improvements, which don’t affect the individual school sites, cost $1.1 million last fiscal year. In total, $20,217,601 of the bond funds was spent during FY 19-20.
Those expenditures ticked several much-needed improvements off of the district’s to-do list. Last fiscal year, the district completed the 2-year-long carpet replacement project, which added fresh flooring to every school except for Thunderbolt Middle School. Two route buses and one special needs bus were also purchased during FY20, and pre-construction services were wrapped up for building renovations.
The surveillance project was also completed by June 30, creating 400 plus camera views and recordings district-wide. More than 100 teacher and student computers were replaced or upgraded, and 50 projectors were replaced throughout the district. The computer labs were also upgraded with new computers and monitors at Starline Elementary School and Thunderbolt Middle School.
There’s still work to be done, however. Construction continues to chug right along at several school sites, and Business Director Mike Murray outlined some of the future and current projects going on across the district.
“We are continuing to work on perimeter fencing around our buildings, landscaping, security improvements, paving, playgrounds – those are just a few,” he said.
Recently, the board approved the replacement of bells, clocks, phones and intercoms at all sites. The district is also working on a new WiFi system with over 200 access points. Computer labs and LED projectors will continue to be upgraded as well, and they’re working on more secure locations for server racks. Two more route buses and one activity bus are on order and expected to arrive by December.
The athletic field projects at the high school are currently in phase two, and construction continues at Thunderbolt Middle School’s track and field areas.
Both of these projects are expected to be completed by January 2021.
During Tuesday’s meeting, some expressed their gratitude for how these projects are being handled and excitement for the much-needed improvements.
“I just love hearing the bond project review,” Havasu resident Stephanie Lueras said during a public comment period. “As a stakeholder in the community who doesn’t have children, I’ve sat here from the inception of the bond project and watched these reviews come in, and this is something that we can be proud of. This is exceptional work… We put forth the vote to get this done, and we can be proud of it.”
