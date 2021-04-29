The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is searching for candidates to fill two vacancies on the Employee Benefit Trust Board.
Appointed trustees voluntary serve for no more than two consecutive three year terms. The two appointed trustees’ term will begin on July 1, 2021.
The application closing date is May 21. Applications can be access online at lhusd.org or interested applicants can contact Naomi Morgan in the LHUSD #1 Business Office at naomi.morgan@lhusd.org or 928-505-6936.
