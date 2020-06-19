Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic has shoved sideways, filling open positions at the local school district isn’t one of them.
“We’re in really good shape,” said Jaime Festa-Daigle, the personnel director for the Lake Havasu Unified School District. “The principals did a really good job this year hiring teachers.”
So far, Festa-Daigle has signed up 32 new district teachers for the 2020-21 school year. There are typically about 260 teachers for the district’s 5,400 students at six elementaries, the middle school and the high school.
“We have shifted to hiring local -- alumni and staff. Three of our new teachers were classified staff previously and four were substitutes. We also have a large number of classified staff going back to school (to earn teaching degrees). This allows for staff to walk in the door who know our community and the kids we serve. I am very excited for our incoming class of teachers. They are going to be great,” she said.
Four teaching positions have yet to be filled. They include instructors for high school English, math, Spanish and a fire science teacher.
While class sizes won’t be reduced because of the pandemic, there has been a need for more teachers.
“We have hired an art teacher for Starline, so that school has a full time art and music teacher because of the school’s large student population,” Festa-Daigle said. “We continue to look at (registration) numbers weekly and will add teachers as needed to ensure we are not overcrowding classes.”
Also, the district has added a number of positions at all levels to meet the goal of smaller classes.
“Last year we focused on primary grades, but this year we added two positions to Thunderbolt and two positons to the high school,” she said. “We want to ensure that teachers are able to meet the needs of students at all grades.”
Hard-to-fill positions
With seven weeks to go before school opens on Aug. 3, hiring challenges remain.
“We have had a much harder time hiring for classified staff this summer. We need a part-time nurse, an HVAC technician, a mechanic and custodians. These are our hard-to-fill positions this year. We have great benefits and great retirement. I don’t think people always think about the whole package when looking at job openings. But those are the jobs I am scrambling to fill,” Festa-Daigle said.
To clarify, classified staff are support staff who do not hold certification from the Arizona Department of Education.
To sweeten the pot for special education teachers, the district recently added a $5,000 annual stipend for those teachers.
“Special education teachers hold meetings outside the school days and do case management for students. I feel strongly that our students with special needs deserve the best teachers and for too long we had substitutes across the district supporting these kids,” she said. “Cross our fingers, this year we have filled every special education teacher position.”
To inquire about openings, contact Festa-Daigle at jfesta@lhusd.org.
