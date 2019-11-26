On Monday evening, Lake Havasu City police were contacted about a potential school shooting threat at Thunderbolt Middle School scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The threat was investigated and determined to be unfounded, and parents were left to decide whether or not to send their students to school after receiving an email about the incident late Monday night.
While school shooting threats may seem uncommon, the school district is ready and prepared to handle them when they do surface.
Every year, the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board approves crisis management plans in order to respond to threats, active situations, medical emergencies and more. The latest round of approval was made on Nov. 19.
The plans themselves strategically stay under wraps in order to protect the district and its students. Lake Havasu Unified School District Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle said while the state has a template for schools to work off of, the district’s plans are designed specifically for Havasu’s schools.
Despite the preparation, Tuesday’s threat still kept a number of students from coming to school. The exact number was not immediately available. Principal Mari Jo Mulligan declined to respond to questions about the school’s security, the incident or student attendance on Tuesday. All questions were referred to district office, which did not have current attendance numbers.
According to a post made by the Lake Havasu City Municipal Government Facebook page, “rumors started to spread around at the skate park among several juveniles.” Officers investigated and contacted the individuals, “however none of them knew who actually made the initial comment” and had only heard the comments third and fourth-hand, according to the post.
School administrators were notified, and parents later received an email from school personnel that ensured that school would remain in session and there would be “extra police presence on campus to ensure students are safe.”
Festa-Daigle continued monitoring the situation Tuesday. She said she was messaging Thunderbolt Middle School personnel regularly to check in with them, and the report back was a “quiet” campus.
“The district works very closely with first responders,” she said. “Police officers were in place and ready to handle the situation. They had already communicated to administrators that there was no evidence of the threat,” which the school then relayed to parents.
“The police department has a good working relationship with each of the schools, and we communicate regularly with administrators when situations such as this come up,” said Sgt. Tom Gray of LHCPD. “There was no credibility to the threat at Thunderbolt, however we felt it was important to provide this information to the community for parents to make an informed decision about sending their kids to school.”
Teachers and staff have also undergone active shooter training and know how to use the Stop the Bleed kits that are dispersed throughout the district’s schools. While they are prepared to navigate an active crisis, the school district also is “focused on staying proactive” to prevent any dangerous situations from occurring in the first place, Festa-Daigle said.
Police officers also follow specific protocols for responding to potential threats at schools, but are unable to share them for “officer safety reasons,” Gray said. They also “do not disclose how many officers are assigned to a specific assignment such as this,” Gray said in an email.
“LHCPD will take all reported threats seriously and fully investigate any alleged incidents,” Gray said. The police department also “would like to remind all individuals to be responsible with comments made as it relates to threats of any kind involving any institution.”
