A special session for the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District is at 4 p.m.
Jan. 7. Labeled an organizational meeting, the five-person board is expected to elect a new president and vice president. In 2019, those posts were filled by Kathy Cox and Lisa Roman, respectively.
After that piece of business, bond-funded district construction projects will be discussed. Presented by Business Services Director Mike Murray, the renovations include athletic fields and beefing up security features at all district schools. Murray seeks the board’s approval for a request for general contracting services for the projects.
Securing points of entry at all school campuses was discussed at the board’s October meeting. At that time, Murray presented rough sketches of proposed changes to Havasu schools that were created when district officials met with architects from EMC2. For example, one illustration proposed moving Lake Havasu High School’s main office to the street side of the campus just off the Palo Verde-Kiowa intersection. The sketch depicted the construction of a new main office in the area between the Performing Arts Center and the school’s cafeteria.
The same high security concept would be applied to all district schools. School personnel would work behind security glass. Access to lobbies would remain wide open, but visitors must be “buzzed through” doors to gain access to any other parts of the building. Exterior fencing would further secure campuses.
Funding for the projects is from the second round of bonds, set at $18 million.
They were sold in October. Planned renovations and projected costs include Thunderbolt’s football field and track ($1.5 million) and the high school’s baseball and softball fields ($2.4 million). A stadium restroom-storage building is expected to cost $600,000. Also, three new school buses at a cost of $575,000 will be purchased from Canyon State Bus Sales.
In 2016, more than 13,000 Havasu voters approved a $49 million bond. The money is earmarked to improve infrastructure issues throughout the district’s nine schools and administration office.
After Tuesday’s special session, the next governing board meeting is 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the school district’s administrative offices, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
