Tuesday’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is a grim reminder of what schools now consider when talking about and planning school security.
In the wake of this tragedy where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone says LHUSD “is reviewing all of the work that has been done to enhance our school safety measures.”
While there has not been any incidents in recent memory of an armed individual getting on its campuses, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has taken steps over the past years to ensure its schools’ security.
At the start of 2019, almost a year after the Parkland. Florida shooting, the LHUSD school board approved the installation of a new video surveillance system. Nearly 400 cameras were installed across all eight schools and district office.
The new system not only made it so that all the cameras could be accessed and monitored at one central location but it also gave the Lake Havasu City Police Department the ability to access the cameras in the case of a “catastrophic health and safety emergency.”
This is just one of the ways that LHUSD collaborates with local emergency services. In 2016, Stone says the school district held a Safety Town Hall in coordination with the police department and fire department.
“Since then, we have worked to take the suggestions for improved safety and security in LHUSD schools,” Stone said. “LHUSD implemented improved front office security measures at all schools, and we continue to work on ensuring the safety of schools’ perimeters. We review all safety measures in LHUSD schools through our quarterly safety committee meetings.”
Officer Tyler Tribolet says officers are instructed to assess the immediate problem and take reasonable steps to maintain control of the incident when confronted with an active shooter situation. The police department also completes yearly training where they analyze past shootings to see how they can respond better.
“In developing those trainings, we evaluate other incidents that have occurred and make improvements based on what we have learned,” Tribolet said. “The details of yesterday’s incident are not yet available to assess what we could do to improve our response.”
Along with improvements to campuses and infrastructure, Stone says all LHUSD staff receive safety training throughout the school year.
According to past reporting staff are trained on emergency first aid, active violence awareness, emergency response planning and community resilience planning.
“We will continue to monitor the specifics of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, to determine the factors leading to the situation in that community,” Stone said. “This will better inform our practices and procedures as we work every day to ensure our student’s safety.”
According to Tribolet, the school district completed training just two months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.