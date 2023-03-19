PHOENIX — A bill that would give the option for schools and educators to participate in emergency training, including firearm training, is split down party lines in Arizona’s Senate.
House Bill 2705 passed the Senate Education Committee 4-3 on Wednesday, March 15 with Republicans in support of the bill and Democrats against it. Sponsored by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), the bill would allocate $10 million for school districts and charter schools to establish the School Active Threat Response Pilot Program through 2027 to pay for additional safety trainings. Staff can opt out if they choose.
The bill states that funding would be provided for optional training including recognition of early warning signs of a threat, medical treatment and combat casualty care, and firearm safety training.
“We want to make sure our schools are safe,” Biasiucci said. “We have a lot of different scenarios, whether it’s a shooting or an active threat that’s happening.”
Teachers could also have the option of learning how a gun works and how to use it during an emergency situation. Schools could also use the funding for first aid training and risk assessment training. If the $10 million is not used by schools, it will go back into the state’s general fund.
“If you want to take part, and this is completely optional, we should have this option that a teacher knows how to handle these situations,” Biasiucci said.
The bill is split down party lines with Republicans claiming they want to equip educators with more knowledge of guns and Democrats claiming the training would be redundant and adding more guns in schools would not address violence.
Sen. Christine Marsh (D-District 4) said teachers go through safety and emergency training, so she doesn’t see how the bill will be different from what is already being done. Biasiucci said the difference with this bill is that companies can be hired out to do additional training from the mandatory training already required, including active shooter and firearm training.
Marsh and other Democrats voted against the bill and said the money should be used towards more preventative issues and the root cause of violence happening in schools.
“This already happens, so I’m just trying to figure out the difference because we do this,” Marsh said.
Biasiucci said the bill is not about if you want teachers armed with a gun, it’s about the mechanic of a gun and how to become more comfortable with them and first aid training.
It would allow the schools to hire “any company” to provide the training. While schools and districts may already participate in robust training, Biasiucci said other schools may want to include additional training.
“It can be anything they want tailored to their school that’s gonna fit their school,” Biasiucci said.
Cheryl Todd, president of the Arizona Citizens Defense League Foundation, spoke in support of the bill. Todd said the organization wants to bring FASTER Saves Lives to Arizona, which provides firearm trainings for teachers and schools that chose to have armed teachers, according to the organization’s website. The non-profit began in Ohio.
“We train for everything, and then the schools can pick what fits for them,” Todd said.
