PHOENIX — A bill that would give the option for schools and educators to participate in emergency training, including firearm training, is split down party lines in Arizona’s Senate.

House Bill 2705 passed the Senate Education Committee 4-3 on Wednesday, March 15 with Republicans in support of the bill and Democrats against it. Sponsored by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), the bill would allocate $10 million for school districts and charter schools to establish the School Active Threat Response Pilot Program through 2027 to pay for additional safety trainings. Staff can opt out if they choose.

